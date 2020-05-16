SC will be working during its usual summer vacation this time

The SC has been hearing only urgent cases through the video conferencing mode ever since the start of the nationwide lockdown.(File Photo) The SC has been hearing only urgent cases through the video conferencing mode ever since the start of the nationwide lockdown.(File Photo)

On Friday, a SC Circular said Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde had decided that the “five-week period from 18th May, 2020 to 19th May 2020 (both days inclusive) of summer vacation…be rescheduled and declared as period of functioning” of the court.

It said the decision has been taken keeping in mind the Bar’s request to make holidays working “in terms of recommendations of Hon’ble Judges Committee in that regard, as well as in view of the suggestion/ opinion offered” to the CJI by a Full Court meeting of the judges.

Official sources said the move notwithstanding, the CJI in consultation with other Judges will constantly track the COVID-19 pandemic and review the decision of not availing the summer vacation.

It has also been decided that during the period May 18 to June 19, five benches, ordinarily comprising of 3 judges, will hear pending and fresh matters, including urgent ones, through video conferencing.

