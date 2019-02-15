SC verdict a slap on the face of CM, should focus on work, says Manoj Tiwari

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) termed the Supreme Court judgment an “injustice”, the Opposition welcomed the decision.

Calling it a lesson for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Thursday said, “This verdict is a slap on the face of urban naxals like Kejriwal. Why does he want to cross the boundaries of the Constitution? He should now focus on work after this judgment.”

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said that while they respected the Supreme Court, the judgment was wrong.

Leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly, BJP’s Vijender Gupta, said on Twitter: “We welcome the Supreme Court decision removing ambiguities in the powers of the Delhi government. After this verdict, there shouldn’t be any scope for confusion or conflict. The Delhi government should humbly accept it and govern the capital as it was being done before they had come to power.”

The BJP and Congress have repeatedly questioned the manner in which the AAP was governing the city and clashing with the Centre and L-G on various issues.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Sheila Dikshit — who was the chief minister for 15 years before the AAP came into power with a thundering majority — said the Delhi government was functioning smoothly before the AAP.

“There is no point in fighting. Delhi was functioning smoothly before the Aam Aadmi Party came. The power of the state government is not at all limited. Everyone has their set of powers – L-G, Centre and state government,” she said.

Dikshit added that any differences with the Centre have to be resolved through discussions and not fights.

“If the Delhi government wants to change this situation, they should approach the Centre and explain the difficulties faced by them. It cannot be rectified through fights,” she said.

Kejriwal, however, said his government did not have even 10% of the powers that her government did. “Did she not have the power to transfer officers? Did she not have ACB under her control?” he asked.