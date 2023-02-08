Supreme Court agrees to review its verdict on acquittal of 3 death row convicts in Chhawla rape-murder case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to set up a three-judge bench to consider a plea for review of its November 2022 verdict in the gangrape and murder of an 18-year-old girl in Delhi’s Chhawla area in 2012.

The decision by a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, comprising Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala, was taken on a petition filed by the Delhi Police.

Highlighting the brutality of the crime, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, ” An 18-year-old was raped, mutilated, killed. There were objects inserted in private parts. Death penalty was awarded by the Delhi High Court and trial.We sought a review. After review, one of the accused slit throat of someone else. They’re hardened criminals. We request an open court hearing.”

CJI Chandrachud said that he will constitute a bench comprising himself, Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi to hear the review plea.

The accused were previously sentenced to death by the Delhi High Court and the trial court, a judgement which was then set aside by the Supreme Court in November 2022 by a bench of then-CJI UU Lalit, Justices Ravindra Bhat and Bela M. Trivedi.

Three men — Rahul, Ravi Kumar and Vinod — were accused of abducting, raping, and brutally killing the woman while she was returning home from her office in Gurgaon’s Cyber City on February 9, 2012. Her mutilated and decomposing body was later found in Haryana’s Rewari village by the police on February 14. It was alleged they targeted the woman after she turned down Ravi’s attempts to befriend her.

“I feel we have been cheated and wronged. We waited years for justice for my daughter. I was hoping the accused would be hanged. I couldn’t imagine they would roam free one day. My daughter was raped, they poured acid on her and mutilated her. I can’t even describe what happened… I want justice. I won’t stop fighting,” the victim’s mother had said after the SC’s verdict last year.

In January, Delhi Police arrested Vinod in another case of murder.