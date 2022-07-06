scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 06, 2022
Must Read

Supreme Court to hear plea of Zee News anchor against FIRs tomorrow

Ranjan was taken in for questioning by the Noida police on Tuesday in connection with a complaint filed against two of his colleagues on behalf of the Zee Media Corporation, over the allegedly doctored video.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 6, 2022 1:00:42 pm
Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra appearing for Ranjan mentioned the plea before Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice J K Maheshwari for an urgent hearing. (File photo)

The Supreme Court will hear Thursday a plea by Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan against the FIRs registered against him in connection with a news item concerning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that was broadcast on the channel.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra appearing for Ranjan mentioned the plea before Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice J K Maheshwari for an urgent hearing. The counsel said Ranjan had apologised for what happened and the video was removed.

Luthra submitted that the Noida police had arrested Ranjan and released him on bail and that the Chhattisgarh police were now trying to arrest him. The Zee News anchor had tweeted on Tuesday that a group of Chhattisgarh Police personnel had arrived at his residence to arrest him without informing their local counterparts.

Read also |Noida police FIR filed minutes before taking Zee News anchor in for questioning

Ranjan was taken in for questioning by the Noida police on Tuesday in connection with a complaint filed against two of his colleagues on behalf of the Zee Media Corporation, over the allegedly doctored video.

Best of Express Premium
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...Premium
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...Premium
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...
Cell therapy cancer centre takes shape in Bengaluru, trials are onPremium
Cell therapy cancer centre takes shape in Bengaluru, trials are on
Explained: Why monsoon is expected to pick up in JulyPremium
Explained: Why monsoon is expected to pick up in July
More Premium Stories >>
More from Delhi

The Noida police have booked Ranjan under section 505 (2) (statement conducive to public mischief and enmity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). And, the FIR by the Chhattisgarh Police was registered under various sections of the IPC, including 153A (promoting enmity between groups), 295A (outraging religious feelings), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 467 (forgery).

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 06: Latest News
Advertisement