Supreme Court to hear plea of Zee News anchor against FIRs tomorrow

The Supreme Court will hear Thursday a plea by Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan against the FIRs registered against him in connection with a news item concerning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that was broadcast on the channel.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra appearing for Ranjan mentioned the plea before Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice J K Maheshwari for an urgent hearing. The counsel said Ranjan had apologised for what happened and the video was removed.

Luthra submitted that the Noida police had arrested Ranjan and released him on bail and that the Chhattisgarh police were now trying to arrest him. The Zee News anchor had tweeted on Tuesday that a group of Chhattisgarh Police personnel had arrived at his residence to arrest him without informing their local counterparts.

Ranjan was taken in for questioning by the Noida police on Tuesday in connection with a complaint filed against two of his colleagues on behalf of the Zee Media Corporation, over the allegedly doctored video.

The Noida police have booked Ranjan under section 505 (2) (statement conducive to public mischief and enmity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). And, the FIR by the Chhattisgarh Police was registered under various sections of the IPC, including 153A (promoting enmity between groups), 295A (outraging religious feelings), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 467 (forgery).