SC to hear Friday rebel AAP MLA Sehrawat’s plea against disqualification notice

Devender Sehrawat joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Vijay Goel. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Friday a plea by rebel AAP MLA Devender Sehrawat challenging the disqualification notice under the anti-defection law issued to him by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat for allegedly joining the BJP before the Lok Sabha polls.

The legislator has claimed in the plea that he has still not joined the primary membership of the BJP.

A vacation bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai on Thursday told senior advocate Soli Sorabjee, appearing for Sehrawat, that the matter will be listed for hearing on Friday.

The bench told Sorabjee to serve a copy of the petition to the parties, including the Delhi Assembly Speaker and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Besides Sehrawat, the Delhi Assembly Secretariat has also issued notice to another rebel AAP MLA Anil Bajpai after the party moved a petition seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law for joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sehrawat and Bajpai were on Tuesday given a week’s time by the Delhi Assembly speaker to submit their replies over allegedly joining the BJP.

While Sehrawat is a legislator from Bijwasan, Bajpai represents the Gandhi Nagar constituency.

