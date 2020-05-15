SC stays Madras HC order asking TN govt to close liquor shops in state

Following the stay on the high court order by the apex court the state-owned liquor shops may reopen in the state. Following the stay on the high court order by the apex court the state-owned liquor shops may reopen in the state.

The Supreme Court Friday stayed the Madras High Court order which had asked the Tamil Nadu government to close state-run liquor vends on the ground that there was violation of guidelines meant to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the stay on the high court order by the apex court, the state-owned liquor shops may reopen in the state.

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, S K Kaul and B R Gavai stayed the May 8 order of the High Court after taking note of the appeal of government firm Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) which sells alcoholic beverages in the state.

Lawyer Yogesh Kanna, appearing for the state government, said the top court issued notices to those who had filed the pleas in the high court seeking closure of the liquor outlets in the state.

The Tamil Nadu government on May 8 had moved the Supreme Court challenging the high court order saying that the closure of such shops would lead to “grave losses” in revenue and complete halt in commercial activities.

The Madras High Court had on last Friday ordered closure of liquor outlets noting that there were huge crowds and no social distancing was being maintained by tipplers. It, however, allowed doorstep delivery of booze through online mode.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd