SC questions Noida’s institutional quarantine rule

The bench asked if the state does institutional quarantine for asymptomatic persons in Noida/Ghaziabad and others are not doing it, it may lead to chaos 15 days down the line. The bench asked if the state does institutional quarantine for asymptomatic persons in Noida/Ghaziabad and others are not doing it, it may lead to chaos 15 days down the line.

A Supreme Court Bench on Friday took exception to the Noida District Magistrate’s decision to insist on institutional quarantine for all. “If a person is asymptomatic, are you still putting them in institutional quarantine? Or do you give them home quarantine?” the Bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice S K Kaul and Justice M R Shah asked.

“We are following national guidelines,” replied UP.

The bench then told the counsel, “Please check and tell us complete information. There should not be conflict. Numbers are going up. If you do institutional quarantine for asymptomatic persons in Noida/Ghaziabad and others are not doing it, it may lead to chaos 15 days down the line. There cannot be a guideline contrary to the national guidelines.”

The court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to submit the minutes of the meeting between the Home secretary and Chief Secretaries of the NCR and said it will pronounce its order in the matter next week.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd