SC panel flags multi-crore scam in Indira govt land scheme started decades ago

A land distribution scheme for the poor in Delhi, launched by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has turned into a “scam involving hundreds of crores of rupees”, the Supreme Court-monitoring committee on sealing has said in a report.

Advertising

The report, which was submitted to the SC on August 8, said efforts of the committee to look into irregularities pertaining to around 22,076 plots has hit a “dead end” due to lack of action on the part of authorities concerned, including the revenue department of the Delhi government and local bodies.

“The laudable scheme of the government for provision of small plots of land for residential purposes to the lower strata of society in various parts of Delhi has been surreptitiously converted into commercial hubs without any authority, and the authorities concerned have apparently overlooked the ‘scam’ for reasons best known to them,” the report states.

The report comes against the backdrop of the concerted push of the Delhi government and the Centre to regularise 1,797 unauthorised colonies in the capital.

Advertising

The plots of land under scanner, some in Dwarka and Palam extension, were allotted under the 20-point programme launched by the Indira Gandhi-led government in 1975. The plots were allotted in two batches: 12,500 between 1981-85 and 9,576 between 1985-1989 for residential purposes.

However, not all owners eventually got ownership rights. Both the Sheila Dikshit and the AAP governments promised to accord ownership rights to those who were allotted land under the scheme. But in light of the monitoring committee’s report to the SC, any hope of regularisation seems bleak.

The three-member monitoring committee has observed that most of the plots have been amalgamated and turned into “huge commercial complexes without any legal amendments to the terms and conditions of allotment”.

Large showrooms, restaurants and gyms have come up on such land across Delhi, the report states, pointing out how even roads passing through residential plots have been notified as commercial, encouraging such illegalities.

The revenue department sent a list of the original allottees to the committee on August 3. But “there is no clarity with respect to large-scale commercialisation, amalgamation of plots, apparent transfer of ownership and obvious dubious deals,” the report said.

On January 14, 2019, the SC had directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and the revenue department to act against violators within three weeks. The panel, which has retired IAS officer Bhure Lal, Maj Gen (retd) Som Jhingon and former Election Commission advisor K J Rao, has submitted that authorities did not act on the SC order. The SDMC has, however, told the committee that necessary action will have to be taken by the revenue department, DM and SDMs.

“The efforts of the monitoring committee to identify the defaulters for creating such a ‘scam’ involving hundreds of crores of rupees and the misuse of precious land in the hands of the non-entitled persons have come to a dead end,” the report states.

The committee has now urged the apex court to issue orders to the revenue department and the civic bodies for a detailed survey of all such plots.