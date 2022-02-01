SC panel directs Mumbai police to register case under SC/ST Act in Sameer Wankhede matter

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes on Monday directed the Mumbai Police to file case under the The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, in the complaint filed by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officer Sameer Wankhede.

Wankhede has been fighting allegations made by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik that the officer forged his caste certificate and other documents to secure a job as an IRS officer under the SC quota after clearing the Union Public Service Commission examination.

Malik also alleged that Wankhede is Muslim by birth. Wankhede is leading the probe in cruise drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was arrested.

Subsequently, the then NCB Mumbai’s zonal head, had complained to the Commission and in November last year, arrived in Delhi to meet with Chairperson National Commission for SC Vijay Sampla, to whom he had submitted documents in support of his SC status including his SC certificate, which he received in 1995, his divorce papers, his marriage registration and his birth certificate.