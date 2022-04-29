SC order on plea to refer Centre-Delhi row to Constitution bench reserved

The Supreme Court Thursday reserved its order on the Centre’s plea that the matter related to its dispute with the Delhi government over control of administrative services in the National Capital Territory should be referred to a five-judge Constitution bench as it involves interpretation of a substantial question of law.

A three-judge bench presided by CJI N V Ramana told the two sides that if it decides to refer the matter, they should conclude the arguments by May 15, so the judges can utilise the recess to work on the judgment.

The Centre had said it requires further interpretation of Article 239AA, which gives special status to Delhi, before the dispute can be settled.