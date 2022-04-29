scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 28, 2022
SC order on plea to refer Centre-Delhi row to Constitution bench reserved

A three-judge bench presided by CJI N V Ramana told the two sides that if it decides to refer the matter, they should conclude the arguments by May 15, so the judges can utilise the recess to work on the judgment.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 29, 2022 1:42:04 am
Supreme Court, Supreme Court of India, National Capital Territory, Delhi government, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe Centre had said it requires further interpretation of Article 239AA, which gives special status to Delhi, before the dispute can be settled.

The Supreme Court Thursday reserved its order on the Centre’s plea that the matter related to its dispute with the Delhi government over control of administrative services in the National Capital Territory should be referred to a five-judge Constitution bench as it involves interpretation of a substantial question of law.

