SC order on interest rates: Noida, Greater Noida builders say it will increase burden

In the wake of a Supreme Court order that will effectively raise interest rates for those with outstanding dues in Noida and Greater Noida, builders say this may affect the already pressured real estate sector.

The Supreme Court, in an order Monday, recalled its 2020 order prescribing a lower interest rate for builders in cases of payment owed to Noida and Greater Noida authorities. A statement from officials said this would help authorities potentially recover thousands of crores owed to them by builders.

According to authorities, the 2020 SC order had directed that interest on various liabilities would be levied based on the SBI’s Marginal Cost Lending rates on the first day of 2010 rather than rates specified in lease documents. Owing to financial implications, a recall application had been filed on the same in 2020, which was accepted Monday.

Officials said the earlier interest was at 8%, whereas the new rate would be at 9% with an additional 3% penalty. A statement from officials said the initial order might have caused a loss of Rs 12,776 crore for the Noida Authority and Rs 6,525 crore for the Greater Noida Authority, with regard to group housing.

According to Harender Kumar, promoter, Sunshine Group, “The industry was already going into losses due to Covid… all this has an impact… This may turn into a life-long dispute.” Kumar, however, said the group has already cleared its outstanding dues.

Arun Ghai of Urbtech, whose company also cleared its dues, agreed that the situation might prove to be a burden on builders.

On the other hand, officials estimated that after the current order, both authorities have secured Rs 19,301 crore. After deducting liabilities still pending in court from that total — some of it is separately under litigation — officials said authorities would have secured Rs 5,860 crore for the Noida Authority and Rs 3,838 for GNIDA.

The statement also noted that demands of other builders who were citing the 2020 order might have had an adverse effect on development projects in Noida, causing considerable losses to the Authority. Officials also said it had affected the sub-lease documents of 40,000 flat buyers, who would now benefit from the new order.

Officials said the recovery procedure would involve issue of a recovery challan to builders, and might affect approvals for other applications on their part. However, Manavendra Singh, Additional CEO, Noida Authority, said, “We are still going through and examining the judgment… later we will decide on procedure for recovery.”

Manoj Gaur, president, Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) NCR and chief managing director of Gaur Group, said “Though the order has removed ambiguity, the authority must rethink the interest rate and the way it is levied on outstanding dues of developers. It’s not just high interest rates, but also the penal interest that’s compounding monthly that has affected the viability of real-estate projects…”

He added, “… we hope the authority will bring the one-time settlement scheme for balance dues which will ultimately help buyers in getting homes and help the authority in getting the dues.”