SC okays rebuilding of Ravidas temple

The Supreme Court Monday paved the way for reconstruction of the Guru Ravidas temple in the Tughlakabad forest area, as it approved the government’s plan to offer 400 sq m of land where the shrine stood earlier for this.

Accepting the proposal, a bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice S Ravindra Bhat also directed the government to set up a committee within two months and said this committee will construct the 20×20 feet temple.

The Delhi Development Authority had demolished the temple, acting on the court’s orders, which had sparked protests by followers of Sant Ravidas. The court also directed that all those arrested in connection with the protests be released on furnishing personal bonds and the cases against them be closed.

Appearing for the Centre, Attorney General K K Venugopal said the premises was being encroached earlier as there was no fence, and there was also commercial misuse happening.

He said that though the proposal submitted to the court had stated that the Centre was willing to give 200 sq m land, he had been instructed to say that the government was ready to give up to 400 sq m. A counsel assisting the AG then made the correction on a fresh copy of the proposal and handed it over to the court.

On who would manage the new temple, the AG said he was strongly opposed to handing it over to the person who was managing it earlier. Senior Advocate P S Narasimha said devotees should manage it. A lawyer representing its former manager said there was a registered cooperative society which was in charge.

But the AG pointed to a court finding that there was no registered society. He added that the person who was in charge used to park vehicles and use it for commercial purposes. Following this, the bench said no such parking or related activity should be carried out at the place allotted.

Narasimha pointed out that some persons had been detained in connection with the protests and requested that they be released. Allowing the request, the court said “let there be peace” as the dispute had ended.

The court was hearing a petition by ex-MPs Ashok Tanwar and Pradeep Jain Aditya seeking reconstruction of the temple. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, meanwhile, said the SC decision had made it clear that the BJP had demolished the temple and hurt the sentiments of Dalit devotees on purpose. “BJP, to insult Dalits and hurt their sentiments, got the centuries’ old temple demolished in keeping with its anti-Dalit mindset,” he said.

AAP and BJP have been blaming each other for the demolition, with both parties demanding land be allotted to rebuild the temple.