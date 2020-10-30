SC issues notice to Centre over use of Remdesivir and Favipiravir for Covid-19

The Supreme Court of India. (Express Photo/File)

The Supreme Court Thursday issued notice to the Centre on a plea which alleged two drugs — Remdesivir and Favipiravir — were being promoted for treatment of Covid-19 patients without clearance from regulatory authorities.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramaian issued notice with the rider that it was doing so only to make the government aware of the matter.

Petitioner Advocate M L Sharma referred to the bench a recent report of the World Health Organization (WHO) and said nowhere had the two medicines been mentioned officially as a cure for the novel coronavirus.

He contended the drugs were neither a vaccine nor a medicine for Covid-19 treatment, and could not be allowed to be supplied till it was declared so by regulatory authorities.

The petitioner added the drugs were only allowed to be tested during emergencies.

