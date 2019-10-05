SC hits out at Centre: Sealing plea against dignity of this court

The Supreme Court Friday lashed out at the Centre’s plea to disband the monitoring committee formed by it to act against against illegal construction in the national capital, and for its responsibilities to be handed over to a Special Task Force (STF), terming it “derogatory… and against the dignity of this court”.

The court also made clear its displeasure over the “fight” between the monitoring committee and STF, saying they were obstructing each other and did not reflect a good state of affairs.

“Your petition is against the dignity of this court… It is derogatory to file this petition against the committee,” Justice Arun Mishra, sitting with Justice Deepak Gupta, said as the Centre’s petition came up before it.

The bench said that “the basic fundamental for the betterment of Delhi is being ignored” and that it appeared nobody thinks of the city.

The court told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre, that the petition should not have been filed. “You want us to disband the committee which has been working for many years now? We are in the national capital… Your petition is hitting our committee directly. We are in anguish,” said Justice Mishra.

On the monitoring committee and STF “fighting” each other, the court said: “It should not be like this. It is not a good situation… we cannot permit things to go on like this. We are most unhappy.”

The committee, in a report submitted to the apex court, had urged it to review the continuation of the STF, saying its actions “depict” that it “has completely failed to deliver what was expected of it as there are heavy encroachments on pedestrian pathways and roads, in addition to large-scale illegal construction going on unabated”.

The Centre, in its application, said the committee set up by the apex court on March 24, 2006, had “outlived its purpose” and that there could be duplication and “confusion” with the STF that has already formed.

The STF was formed last year by the Delhi Development Authority, which comes under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, following the directions of the top court.