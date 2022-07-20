SC grants bail to Mohammed Zubair in all six cases registered across UP

The Supreme Court Wednesday granted bail to ALT News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in all the six cases registered against him across Uttar Pradesh for hurting religious sentiments through tweets.

The court has ordered transfer of all the cases against Zubair that arise from his tweets to the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

Terming it a “vicious cycle” wherein Zubair is remanded in a new case as soon as he gets bail in an old one, the Supreme Court had on Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government not to take any “precipitative” action against him till the next hearing.

Zubair’s lawyer, Vrinda Grover, had pressed the court for interim relief as a court in Hathras was set to pronounce its order on a plea by the Uttar Pradesh Police seeking 14-day police custody of Zubair. On July 15, the Hathras court had granted 14-day judicial custody, after which Zubair was transferred back to Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

Grover mentioned the case for urgent hearing twice on Monday – first before a bench led by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and then before a bench led by Justice Chandrachud. While granting interim relief, the bench of Justices Chandrachud and A S Bopanna agreed to hear the case on July 20.