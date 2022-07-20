scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

SC grants bail to Mohammed Zubair in all six cases registered across UP

The court has ordered transfer of all the cases against Zubair that arise from his tweets to the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 20, 2022 3:00:40 pm
Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of Alt News, at the Patiala house court in New Delhi. (Express File Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The Supreme Court Wednesday granted bail to ALT News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in all the six cases registered against him across Uttar Pradesh for hurting religious sentiments through tweets.

The court has ordered transfer of all the cases against Zubair that arise from his tweets to the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

Terming it a “vicious cycle” wherein Zubair is remanded in a new case as soon as he gets bail in an old one, the Supreme Court had on Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government not to take any “precipitative” action against him till the next hearing.

Zubair’s lawyer, Vrinda Grover, had pressed the court for interim relief as a court in Hathras was set to pronounce its order on a plea by the Uttar Pradesh Police seeking 14-day police custody of Zubair. On July 15, the Hathras court had granted 14-day judicial custody, after which Zubair was transferred back to Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policyPremium
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policy
More from Delhi

Grover mentioned the case for urgent hearing twice on Monday – first before a bench led by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and then before a bench led by Justice Chandrachud. While granting interim relief, the bench of Justices Chandrachud and A S Bopanna agreed to hear the case on July 20.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
UP minister Dinesh Khatik offers resignation over 'ignorance' by officials

UP minister Dinesh Khatik offers resignation over 'ignorance' by officials

Delhi HC stays guidelines barring restaurants from adding service charge

Delhi HC stays guidelines barring restaurants from adding service charge

Treating wife like cash cow amounts to cruelty: Karnataka High Court

Treating wife like cash cow amounts to cruelty: Karnataka High Court

Who is Avinash Das, director detained for sharing a photo of Shah with tainted bureaucrat?

Who is Avinash Das, director detained for sharing a photo of Shah with tainted bureaucrat?

Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Premium
Why has govt opened opium production to private players?
Explained

Why has govt opened opium production to private players?

Senior TV journalist alleges threat calls, requests police for security

Senior TV journalist alleges threat calls, requests police for security

When Gulzar & Yash Chopra disagreed on lyrics of 'Jiya Re', and AR Rahman watched quietly

When Gulzar & Yash Chopra disagreed on lyrics of 'Jiya Re', and AR Rahman watched quietly

How can diabetics deal with nausea, bloating and acidity

How can diabetics deal with nausea, bloating and acidity

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement