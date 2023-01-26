SC asks Ghaziabad court to hear case against Rana Ayyub after January 31

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked a Ghaziabad court to defer proceedings in a case against journalist Rana Ayyub, who is facing charges of money laundering over raising money through crowdfunding in the name of providing Covid relief, to a date after January 31.

A bench of Justices Krishna Murari and V Ramasubramanian, which heard her plea challenging the summons issued to her to appear before the court on January 27, passed the direction citing paucity of time to complete the hearing on Wednesday.

The bench clarified that what it said does not reflect on the merits of the case.

Appearing for Ayyub, advocate Vrinda Grover said no part of the offence took place in Uttar Pradesh and that the prosecution complaint could only have been filed in Mumbai where it allegedly happened.

Grover said she is challenging the jurisdiction and the cognisance taken by the Ghaziabad court, which is against the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and earlier rulings. “I am saying I cannot be subject to the jurisdiction of Uttar Pradesh?”

During the brief hearing, the bench wondered what was the need to approach the Supreme Court with the writ petition when the jurisdictional high court could settle it. “Is the HC powerless to decide it…What can’t the HC take a look at the question and decide,” the bench asked.

“My liberty is at stake. When I appear tomorrow, although I have never been arrested, throughout the investigation, no chargesheet has been filed in the predicate offence, I have been summoned in the predicate office,” Grover said, adding “I have also attached tweets. The Hindu IT cell which is the complainant here actually said, send her…to Ghaziabad jail for 7 days…I am seeking some protection. I will be sent to Ghaziabad custody which is not the jurisdictional court”.

This is “to drag me to UP”, Grover said, adding by “that way what they can do is file it anywhere in the country where her safety is most jeopardised and then I will actually be racing across the country. They never wanted to even arrest me in this. I have cooperated in the investigation…”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed her prayer for interim protection from arrest saying “crowdfunding is a new device…” and money is collected on the excuse of helping the poor etc.

Mehta said she could file for anticipatory bail saying every litigant is equal in the eyes of law.

“Not in the jurisdiction of UP”, replied Grover.

Taking exception, Mehta said, “She is casting aspersions on the entire state”.

The bench, which had also adjourned other matters due to shortage of time, decided to defer the proceedings till January 31 and said it will request the Ghaziabad court to adjourn the scheduled hearing to a date after that.