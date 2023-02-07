Supreme Court dismisses Rana Ayyub’s plea challenging proceedings before Ghaziabad court in money laundering case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed journalist Rana Ayyub’s petition challenging the proceedings before a Ghaziabad court in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for allegedly laundering funds raised for charitable purposes via crowdfunding.

Ayyub had questioned the jurisdiction of the Ghaziabad court to take cognisance of the charges and said only the investigation was done by the Delhi unit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the money was in an account maintained in Navi Mumbai. The ED, on the other hand, argued that many contributed to Ayyub even from Uttar Pradesh, and as such, the Ghaziabad court would have the jurisdiction.

The bench of Justices V Ramasubramanian and J B Pardiwala, however, rejected Ayyub’s argument and said, “Under Section 3 of PMLA, place where any of six activities or processes are carried out – concealment, possession, acquisition, use, projecting as untainted property, claiming as untainted property — the offence of money laundering is said to have taken place. Navi Mumbai, where the bank account is located, is the destination where the proceeds of crime have reached, if at all. The question as to whether any one or more of the six activities have taken place is a question of fact which has to be decided based on evidence”. The court said it was, therefore, leaving it open for this issue to be raised before the trial court.

Also Read | Nobody has complained that I cheated, argues Rana Ayyub as SC reserves order on bail plea

The bench had reserved its order in the matter on January 31 with Ayyub contending that she had “not fraudulently induced anyone to part with their money” and questioning the motives of the complainant and the ED asserting that it had only gone strictly by the charges against her and not the complainant.

The case relates to Ayyub raising money through the crowdfunding platform Ketto in the name of providing Covid-19 and other relief. She is alleged to have misused the funds, following which the ED registered a case.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for Ayyub, had contended that the Ghaziabad court where the proceedings were pending had no jurisdiction to hear it. She pointed out that the FIR was lodged at Indirapuram Police Station based on a complaint by Vikas Sankrityayan, who claims to be the co-founder of ‘Hindu IT Cell’. Based on this, the ED had registered a case and the probe was conducted by its Delhi Zonal Office, she said.

Also Read | ED chargesheets journalist Rana Ayyub in money laundering case

Grover also pointed out that the alleged money transactions happened in Mumbai and as such, if any court had the jurisdiction to deal with the case, it is the one in Navi Mumbai. The counsel also questioned the motives of the complainant and referred to some of his tweets to buttress the argument. “Nobody has complained that I cheated but I am facing money laundering charge. Investigation was transferred from Bombay to Delhi, I don’t know why,” she said.

Advertisement

Countering the arguments, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, said it was not influenced by the background of the complainant. “She has laundered the money. We are only investigating that,” he said.

Contending that the Ghaziabad court had the jurisdiction to deal with the matter, he said many of those who had contributed are also from Ghaziabad and UP and therefore the cause of action partly is also in the state.

“We do not look into the complainant but the merits of the complaint,” he said, adding the agency had carried out a “meticulous investigation”. Mehta also termed the charges “very serious” and added, “people are contributing crores for a good cause without knowing where it goes”.