SC ‘disappointed’ as Centre says can’t pay civic bodies

The Supreme Court Monday expressed its disappointment over the Centre saying that it cannot release any money to help tide over the crisis that has arisen due to the ongoing strike by sanitation workers of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), over non-payment of salaries and regularisation of workers.

On October 3, the Delhi government had told an SC bench headed by Justice M B Lokur that it would release Rs 500 crore within two days to civic bodies to help them deal with the crisis.

The apex court then asked the Centre if it would also make a similar offer. Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh, who appeared for the Centre, had then said that he will take instructions and get back to the court.

On Monday, the ASG told the bench that he had been informed that this would not be possible.

The court recorded its dismay in its order. “We had expected the Central government to graciously reciprocate the offer of the Delhi government on humanitarian grounds and learned Additional Solicitor General sought time to take instructions. Unfortunately and tragically, the Central government has now filed an affidavit stating that it is not prepared to make any payment at all,” stated the order.

Appearing for the Delhi government, senior counsel Rahul Mehra said the state had released Rs 500 crore as promised.

In the October 3 order, the Supreme Court had noted that the strike by sanitation workers in East Delhi had led to accumulation of a huge amount of garbage in the area.

The issue of sanitation workers’ strike had cropped up before the SC which is seized of the matter related to solid waste management in the country.

