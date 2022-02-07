SC orders demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida within two weeks

The Supreme Court Monday directed authorities to commence the demolition of the 40-storey Supertech Emerald Court project twin towers in Noida.

A bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant also directed the Noida CEO to convene a meeting within 72 hours in which all the agencies concerned shall be present, news agency PTI reported.

“The CEO Noida shall take all necessary steps for observing directions of this court, work of demolition shall commence no later than two weeks from this order,” the bench said.

On January 12, the top court pulled up the builder for not complying with its orders to demolish the twin 40-storey towers in sector 93 of Noida and warned that its directors will be sent to jail for “playing truant with the court”.

On August 30, a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah upheld a 2014 Allahabad High Court judgment which ordered the demolition of the two towers at Emerald Court, located in Noida Sector 93A. The SC ruled that the demolition had to be completed within three months.

After several rounds of consultation between the Noida Authority, Supertech builders, and specialist agencies, plans are being drawn up and an agency is to be selected.

The RWA had alleged various violations and misrepresentations by the developer in building the two towers. It also sought setting aside permission granted to link the two towers through a space frame, in court. Supertech had argued that the two towers were sanctioned in accordance with Noida Building Regulations, 2006. The authorities in Noida told the court that permission for connecting the towers was granted only after the design was approved by IIT-Roorkee.

Ordering demolition, the Allahabad High Court in 2014 had raised issues with the way the buildings were constructed and rights of other residents in terms of “ventilation, light and air and adherence to fire safety norms”.

The Supreme Court had further ordered Supertech Limited, the developer, to refund all existing flat purchasers the amount invested along with an interest of 12% per annum within a period of two months.