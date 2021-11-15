SC collegium recommends elevation of advocate Saurabh Kirpal as Delhi HC judge

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana has recommended the elevation of senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal as the judge of the Delhi High Court.

The decision was taken in a meeting held on November 11, a statement by the collegium said.

The Indian Express has learnt that the collegium took the call after considering repeated objections by the government which had red-flagged Kirpal’s elevation due to concerns over a potential conflict of interest as his partner is European and works with the Swiss Embassy.

Apart from CJI Ramana, the three-member collegium that makes recommendations for judges of high courts comprises justices UU Lalit and AM Khanwilkar.

The collegium’s recommendation comes nearly three years after it first considered Kirpal’s candidature in 2018. Back then, it had decided to take up the issue for consideration “after some time”.

There has been a popular conjecture going around in legal circles that the delay in recommending Kirpal’s name was due to his sexual orientation—if appointed, Kirpal would be India’s first openly gay judge.

“The fact that my partner of twenty years is a person of foreign origin is a security risk is such a specious reason that it leaves one to believe that it is not the whole truth. That is the reason I believe my sexuality is the reason why my candidature has not been considered for elevation as a judge,” Kirpal had said in an interview in April.

In February, the then CJI SA Bobde had written to then Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad seeking clarification on intelligence inputs received by the collegium amid speculations that Kirpal’s appointment was stalled due to his sexual orientation. However, the Indian Express had reported then that the government wrote back reiterating its objections on his partner’s nationality.

In 2017, the then Delhi High Court collegium comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and justices Sanjeev Khanna and Ravindra Bhat had recommended Kirpal’s name. While Justice Mittal retired in December 2020, justices Khanna and Bhat are now Supreme Court judges.

Incidentally, on 6 September 2018, just two days after the SC collegium first deferred its decision on Kirpal, a five-judge constitution bench read down IPC Section 377 that criminalised homosexuality. Kirpal was the counsel for Navtej Johar and Ritu Dalmia—two of the key petitioners in the case.

The SC collegium had deferred its decision on Kirpal’s recommendation on three other occasions in the past—in January 2019, April 2019 and in August last year. On March 19, in what was seen as an endorsement of Kirpal, he was chosen as a senior advocate unanimously by all 31 judges of the Delhi High Court.

Kirpal read law at Oxford University and Cambridge University, and has practised for over two decades. His father B N Kirpal was the Chief Justice of India in 2002.