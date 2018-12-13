SC Collegium finalises elevation of Delhi HC Chief Justice to apex court

The Supreme Court Collegium is learnt to have finalised the name of Justice Rajendra Menon, Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, for elevation to the apex court.

Justice Menon did his schooling in Jabalpur and completed law from the NSE Law College (Jabalpur) in 1981.

He started practising law soon after competing his law degree and was Standing Counsel for the central government from 1991 till his elevation to the Bench.

He became an Additional Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on April 1, 2002, and was on the Gwalior Bench of the High Court.

Justice Menon was also Acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court from May 2016 to March 2017.

During his tenure in MP, he was Welfare Commissioner for the Bhopal Gas Victims Compensation Commission and also served as Chairman of State Legal Services Authority,

Justice Menon was elevated as the Chief Justice of Patna High Court in March 2017, and remained there till August 2018, after which he was moved to the Delhi High Court.