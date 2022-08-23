SC orders ‘conman’ Chandrashekhar’s shifting from Tihar to Mandoli jail

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed to shift alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena Poulose from Tihar to Mandoli jail in the national capital in a week’s time.

A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia ordered this on a plea by Chandrashekhar who approached the court, citing threat to life. The court, however, refused to accede to his request to be transferred to a prison outside Delhi.

The bench took into consideration an affidavit filed by the Enforcement Directorate, opposing his request, saying “it was only to carry out his nefarious activities from there as he was finding it difficult to carry out the same from Tihar”.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju said Chandrashekhar “was running an extortion racket from Tihar” and “several officials had been suspended” in this connection. “Now, he wants to continue his activities elsewhere,” he said. The court asked whether the officers found complicit have been acted against. “We know he is wanted in a number of cases. In this very jail, some 80 odd officials are complicit. Have you taken action? Have transfers been made?” the bench asked.

Raju replied that action had been taken due to which the accused is finding it difficult to continue his racket.

Senior Advocate R Basant appearing for Chandrashekhar disputed the contentions: “By their own admission, I am not a target under watch.” He said Chandrashekhar and his wife have been implicated in several cases and are facing threats. “My only grievance is against high-ranking people,” he submitted.

The court then sought to know whether he had filed the affidavit as directed, disclosing the names of those who allegedly paid on his behalf and those who received the money. Basant responded “they admit money was taken” and that officials were extorting money from him in return for his safety”.

The bench said “if you have so much money but will not show the threat details, then we prima facie don’t see any reason to let you be transferred”.

Finally, as the court directed his transfer to Mandoli, Basant said it was under the same administration as Tihar and asked if that would be fair. But the court said prisoners had no such right to seek the prison of their choice and added that if it considers the request, there will be flood of such petitions.

“The point is what is your right? If we will be entertaining this plea, everyone will come. There are five-lakh prisoners in the country,” the court said, disposing the plea.