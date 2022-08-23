scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

SC orders ‘conman’ Chandrashekhar’s shifting from Tihar to Mandoli jail

The court, however, refused to accede to Chandrashekhar's request to be transferred to a prison outside Delhi.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju said Chandrashekhar “was running an extortion racket from Tihar” and “several officials had been suspended” in this connection. (File)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed to shift alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena Poulose from Tihar to Mandoli jail in the national capital in a week’s time.

A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia ordered this on a plea by Chandrashekhar who approached the court, citing threat to life. The court, however, refused to accede to his request to be transferred to a prison outside Delhi.

The bench took into consideration an affidavit filed by the Enforcement Directorate, opposing his request, saying “it was only to carry out his nefarious activities from there as he was finding it difficult to carry out the same from Tihar”.

Other Reads |Delhi L-G to CM Kejriwal: Ensure proposals sent to me are duly signed by you

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju said Chandrashekhar “was running an extortion racket from Tihar” and “several officials had been suspended” in this connection. “Now, he wants to continue his activities elsewhere,” he said. The court asked whether the officers found complicit have been acted against. “We know he is wanted in a number of cases. In this very jail, some 80 odd officials are complicit. Have you taken action? Have transfers been made?” the bench asked.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Cong treads carefully on Rahul’s long marchPremium
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Cong treads carefully on Rahul’s long march
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warnsPremium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...

Raju replied that action had been taken due to which the accused is finding it difficult to continue his racket.

Senior Advocate R Basant appearing for Chandrashekhar disputed the contentions: “By their own admission, I am not a target under watch.” He said Chandrashekhar and his wife have been implicated in several cases and are facing threats. “My only grievance is against high-ranking people,” he submitted.

The court then sought to know whether he had filed the affidavit as directed, disclosing the names of those who allegedly paid on his behalf and those who received the money. Basant responded “they admit money was taken” and that officials were extorting money from him in return for his safety”.

Advertisement
Other Reads |Want results on ground: Delhi HC seeks report on steps taken to rehabilitate child begging in capital

The bench said “if you have so much money but will not show the threat details, then we prima facie don’t see any reason to let you be transferred”.

Finally, as the court directed his transfer to Mandoli, Basant said it was under the same administration as Tihar and asked if that would be fair. But the court said prisoners had no such right to seek the prison of their choice and added that if it considers the request, there will be flood of such petitions.

More from Delhi

“The point is what is your right? If we will be entertaining this plea, everyone will come. There are five-lakh prisoners in the country,” the court said, disposing the plea.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 08:35:29 pm
Next Story

UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’ or ‘CRISP-M’ or ‘Asian Century’ UPSC CSE

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Adani to buy 29.2% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

Adani to buy 29.2% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Premium
Opinion | Imran Khan faces arrest, but the question is: Is the army's power waning?

Opinion | Imran Khan faces arrest, but the question is: Is the army's power waning?

Centre tweaks overseas investment rules: The changes, explained

Centre tweaks overseas investment rules: The changes, explained

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Premium
If Kohli gets a 50 in IND vs PAK Asia Cup match, mouths will be shut: Shastri

If Kohli gets a 50 in IND vs PAK Asia Cup match, mouths will be shut: Shastri

Sonali Phogat dies at 42: Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?

Sonali Phogat dies at 42: Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement