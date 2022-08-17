scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

SC: Can’t stop parties from valid pre-poll promises, but what is valid?

The court was hearing a PIL seeking a ban on the practice of political parties promising freebies to lure voters in the run-up to elections.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 9:50:50 pm
The Supreme Court had said that it would consider setting up a committee to consider the issue in detail and make recommendations. (File Photo)

Stating that political parties cannot be stopped from making promises aimed at fulfilling the Constitutional mandate to minimise or eliminate various forms of inequalities if elected to power, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said the question, however, is what would qualify as a valid promise.

“As rightly pointed out by some of you, Article 38(2) mandates the State to ‘strive to minimise inequalities in income, and endeavour to eliminate inequalities in status, facilities and opportunities, not only amongst individuals but also amongst groups of people residing in different areas or engaged in different vocations’. You cannot prevent a political party or individual from making promises aimed at fulfilling this Constitutional mandate, if elected to power,” Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, heading a three-judge bench, said.

“The question is what exactly qualifies as a valid promise,” he added.

The court was hearing a PIL seeking a ban on the practice of political parties promising freebies to lure voters in the run-up to elections.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech...Premium
UPSC Key-August 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech...
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...Premium
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say

The bench, also comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Hima Kohli, recalled that “there is no free lunch” and wondered whether one can call the promise to provide free and compulsory education or safe drinking water free of cost to all, or subsidy on power, seeds and fertiliser to small and marginal farmers to make agriculture remunerative, or free and universal health care, or a few minimum essential units of electricity free of cost to the needy as a freebie.

The court said there has to be a distinction between the offer of ornaments, television sets, consumer electronics free of cost and real welfare offers. For instance, the promise of free coaching for professional courses cannot be compared with the promise of free white goods, the CJI remarked.

CJI Ramana said he doesn’t think voters are looking for freebies, and given an opportunity they would look for dignified earning. In this context, he also referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, which he said offers dignified earning and created public assets in rural India.

Advertisement

The CJI also said, “I don’t think the promises alone are deciding the outcome of elections. There are instances of parties that promise more compared to others losing the elections badly.”

The concern is about the right way of spending public money, he said.

The CJI said while some people argue that taxpayers’ money is wasted on freebies, there are some others who say it is essential to spend public money on welfare measures.

Advertisement

Reiterating that all stakeholders will have to be heard, the court adjourned the hearing until August 22.

More from Delhi

Hearing it earlier, the Supreme Court had said that it would consider setting up a committee to consider the issue in detail and make recommendations.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 09:50:50 pm

Most Popular

1

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

2

Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football now?

3

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

4

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP's parliamentary board

5

Sky-rocketing star fees, low box office returns: Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Featured Stories

Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Did asteroids bring water to Earth? Findings of the Hayabusa-2 probe, exp...
Did asteroids bring water to Earth? Findings of the Hayabusa-2 probe, exp...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Close to RSS, BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan elevated to CEC
Close to RSS, BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan elevated to CEC
J&K set to get 25 lakh new voters as rolls revised to include 'ordina...
J&K set to get 25 lakh new voters as rolls revised to include 'ordina...
Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’

Premium
Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens now?
Explained

Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens now?

Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

CUET phase 4: Yet again, many candidates return without taking exam

CUET phase 4: Yet again, many candidates return without taking exam

Jacqueline's cryptic note after ED names her as accused
Money laundering case

Jacqueline's cryptic note after ED names her as accused

Karnataka minister’s remark on Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in schools draws flak

Karnataka minister’s remark on Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in schools draws flak

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement