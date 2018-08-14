SC approves govt proposal: Blue or orange sticker, based on what fuel your car runs on

The Centre, in an affidavit, said with coloured stickers, use of more polluting vehicles can be restricted. Archive The Centre, in an affidavit, said with coloured stickers, use of more polluting vehicles can be restricted. Archive

Private vehicles plying on petrol, CNG or diesel in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) will now sport blue and orange stickers depending on their fuel-type. The Supreme Court Monday approved a government proposal to this effect.

While petrol and CNG vehicles will have light blue stickers, diesel vehicles will bear orange stickers. The colour coding is to help authorities identify vehicles running on high-polluting fuel from specified routes on particular days. The hologram-based stickers will also contain the registration date of the vehicle.

Taking on record an affidavit filed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), a bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta asked the government to get it done in the city and NCR by October 2. The bench is hearing matters related to air pollution in the national capital.

The Centre’s affidavit said that “after introduction of coloured stickers, the use of more polluting vehicles can be restricted in a congested or a polluted zone temporarily or permanently depending on the pollution level”, and that “this decision should be taken by the local authority based on Air Quality Index of the area”.

A counsel appearing for car maker Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd told the court that it was selling hybrid vehicles that caused very negligible pollution, but there was no distinct colour coding for them in the new system. Taking note, the bench asked Additional Solicitor General, A S Nadkarni, what the Centre intended to do with such vehicles. Nadkarni replied that that electric vehicles would have green number plates.

An advocate, appearing for Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), said that a final notification for electric vehicles had been issued, stating that these would have green number plates. The ASG said he will get back to the court on this.

The bench asked the ministry to consider allotting green colour stickers or number plates to total hybrid vehicles and take a decision on this in two weeks. The government, however, turned down the proposal to follow the Paris model of colour-coded stickers for identifying cars based on emission standards.

“It would be very difficult to implement in India…” the government said, adding that “any such exercise would be an operational nightmare and would lead to a large number of grievances and harassment of common motor vehicle owners.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App