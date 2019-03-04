Manoj Tiwari faces flak for wearing ‘Army colours’, says he was expressing solidarity

Flagging off the ‘Sankalp bike rally’ on Saturday, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari wore what resembled the Indian Army uniform, earning him criticism for politicising the armed forces.

The rally was held in several parts of the country on Saturday, with Tiwari flagging off one section from northeast Delhi’s Ghonda.

At the rally, Tiwari hailed Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman for his bravery. “It is the result of the free hand given to the armed forces that they have taught Pakistan a lesson,” he said.

Slamming Tiwari and calling his actions shameless, the Aam Aadmi Party said that he has committed an offence.

“Post the 2016 Pathankot attack, the Army had said that civilians should not wear the uniform. Tiwari has committed a clear offence under section 171 of the IPC. There is no point in us filing any complaint. The photos and videos are out in the public domain. If police want to take action, they can,” said AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) spokesperson Ramakant Goswami said, “It is morally wrong on his part to dress up in Army fatigues. We should not politicise such a sensitive issue.”

TMC national spokesperson, Derek O’Brien, also hit out at Tiwari. “Shameless. Shameless. Shameless. Manoj Tiwari, BJP MP and Delhi President, wearing Armed Forces uniform and seeking votes. BJP-Modi-Shah insulting and politicising our jawans. And then giving lectures on patriotism,” he tweeted.

Tiwari, however, said he wore the uniform because he was proud of the Army.

“I am not in the Indian Army but I was expressing my feeling of solidarity. Why should it be treated like an insult? I have the highest regard for our Army. By the same logic, tomorrow if I wear a Nehru jacket, will it be an insult to Jawaharlal Nehru?” he said.