Delhi shooting: Saw man with gun inching towards car, told driver to flee

Arvind Kumar (34), a cameraman with ABP News, was engrossed in a mobile phone game en route to an assignment in the office car when his colleague suddenly called out to him. Kumar looked out the driver’s window on the right and saw a hand holding a gun inching close to the car on the Barapullah flyover before Jangpura Metro station.

Within seconds, three shots were fired at the crew, two of which hit the driver’s door and smashed his window.

“I asked the driver to press the accelerator and keep driving as fast as he could. It all happened very quickly and we kept our heads low till about half a kilometre, but they were still following us. However, they could not fire at us from that distance,” Kumar said.

The driver, Chandar Sen Vimal (53), recalled that he saw two unknown men on the bike gesturing him to pull over, but claimed that he did not see the gun.

“I thought they had lost their way. The moment I slowed down, Kumar screamed saying ‘bhaga gaadi’ and the shots were fired immediately after I accelerated. After the first one, the window was smashed and the second one hit my door. The third missed us. I panicked and thought that these men will definitely shoot us today,” Vimal said.

He added, “There were many exits out of the flyover but I kept going straight because our speed would have slowed us down and in the rush of events, we could have even crashed into one of the exits.”

The crew kept racing until they exited the flyover and found a police picket at gate three of the INA Metro station.

Kumar added, “My colleague narrated the incident to police while I drank water and informed our office about the incident. Around 2.30 am, many journalists reached the station… After speaking to a PCR van around 3 am, we went to the spot where the shots were fired with other journalists. A PCR van there showed us a bullet they had recovered from the scene.”