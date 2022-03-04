Cannot curtail opinions on social media, discussion in academic world: HC to Savarkar biographer

The Delhi High Court on Friday told historian Dr Vikram Sampath that academics are well within their rights to debate about the plagiarism allegations against him and asked him to desist from filing applications every week seeking injunction against them.

“You cannot curtail discussion on the subject in the academic world. Your cause of action is only qua the defendants who are allegedly defaming you, so for that the court has passed an order but if the academicians of the world are of the view that you had plagiarized or something, you cannot get an injunction against 1000 people who are talking about this,” said Justice Amit Bansal during the hearing of an application filed by Sampath seeking removal of certain tweets posted by historian Dr Audrey Truschke.

The court on February 18 had restrained Truschke, Dr. Ananya Chakrabarti and Dr. Rohit Chopra from further publication of their letter accusing historian Dr Vikram Sampath of plagiarism with respect to his two-volume biography of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. On February 24, the court directed Twitter to take down Truschke’s five tweets.

On Friday, Sampath through his counsels told the court that Truschke has now posted an open letter of support by “75+ concerned scholars for Drs. Ananya Chakravarti, Rohit Chopra, and Audrey Truschke regarding their service to the profession and academic freedom in calling attention to Dr. Vikram Sampath’s plagiarism.” and sought removal of her five more tweets and also blocking of her account in India.

However, Justice Bansal observed that there is nothing defamatory in the letter and that there is also nothing wrong in her posting it. “If some academicians are of the view that you have plagiarized… see, ultimately you cannot stop the world. You also get a letter circulated in your support. You also get a letter circulated that what you are saying is correct. You cannot curtail opinions which are appearing on social media. I am not going to pass any order,” said the court.

Sampath’s suit originally pertains to the letter written by the three US-based academics on February 11 was addressed to the Royal Historical Society where is a fellow. They asked the society to subject Sampath’s body of work to scrutiny.

Seeking damages of Rs 2 Crore and 100 and permanent injunction against the defendants, Sampath in his suit said that the letter was part of an “international smear campaign” to discredit him because “he has shown the academic courage and gumption to challenge the prevailing narrative around a historical figure”. The court was told that he has given references to the work of other scholars wherever the same has been mentioned.