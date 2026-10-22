Released from Tihar, CJP leaders summoned by Delhi Police in trespassing case

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Barely 24 hours after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were released from Tihar Jail, the duo was summoned by the Delhi Police Crime Branch in a trespassing case.
According to sources in the Delhi Police, Das, Ranka and CJP’s Ajinkya Shinde have been asked to reach the Rajouri Garden office of Crime Branch by noon on Thursday.
Two cases lodged against Ranka and Das on October 13, when they jumped barricades to enter Jantar Mantar protest site and unfurl the Indian Flag, have been transferred to the Crime Branch,
The summons are for the trespassing case filed on a complaint by the Janata Dal (United), whose office borders the protest site.
On Wednesday, Das and Ranka were released after seven days of judicial custody after promising the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) that they would not call for any protests at Jantar Mantar.
Sent to judicial custody on October 14, a day after the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, Das and Ranka were produced before the SEM at Mandir Marg police station.
As per the SEM order, both Ranka and Das gave a written undertaking promising to maintain ‘peace and tranquility’.
“We will not make any calls for protest at Jantar Manar till such a time that it is de-notified in accordance with law. That we further reiterate that any protest undertaken would be done within the four corners of the Constitution,” the undertaking by Das and Ranka read.
The order also stated that both Das and Ranka are to furnish personal bonds and surety bonds worth Rs 50,000 along with an undertaking.
Das and Ranka had earlier signed similar bonds when they were detained at Delhi airport on October 10.