Released from Tihar, CJP leaders summoned by Delhi Police in trespassing case

Barely 24 hours after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were released from Tihar Jail, the duo was summoned by the Delhi Police Crime Branch in a trespassing case.

According to sources in the Delhi Police, Das, Ranka and CJP’s Ajinkya Shinde have been asked to reach the Rajouri Garden office of Crime Branch by noon on Thursday.

Two cases lodged against Ranka and Das on October 13, when they jumped barricades to enter Jantar Mantar protest site and unfurl the Indian Flag, have been transferred to the Crime Branch,

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The summons are for the trespassing case filed on a complaint by the Janata Dal (United), whose office borders the protest site.