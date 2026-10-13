CJP’s Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka detained for ‘sneaking’ into Jantar Mantar

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Delhi Police detained Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya Shinde, along with other party volunteers, on Tuesday morning after they entered the Jantar Mantar protest site.
This comes after Delhi Police announced on Monday, October 12, that Jantar Mantar is no longer a “designated site” for protests.
The CJP leaders had entered the site in an attempt to reclaim it for their protest, amid restrictions on demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of “vote chori”.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday said party leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya Shinde, along with other members, were detained by Delhi Police after entering the Jantar Mantar protest site early in the morning with the national flag.
Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police.
@AshutoshRanka, @SauravDassss, @AjinkyaCJP along with other team members have been detained.
You cannot denotify the resistance, @narendramodi https://t.co/x7B40akCVO
— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 13, 2026
“Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police,” Dipke posted on X, adding, “You cannot denotify the resistance,” in a message directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
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