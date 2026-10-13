CJP’s Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka detained for ‘sneaking’ into Jantar Mantar

The CJP leaders had entered the site in an attempt to reclaim it for their protest. (Photo: X/Abhijeet Dipke)

Delhi Police detained Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya Shinde, along with other party volunteers, on Tuesday morning after they entered the Jantar Mantar protest site.

This comes after Delhi Police announced on Monday, October 12, that Jantar Mantar is no longer a “designated site” for protests.

The CJP leaders had entered the site in an attempt to reclaim it for their protest, amid restrictions on demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of “vote chori”.

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‘You can’t denotify resistance’: Dipke targets PM Modi

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday said party leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya Shinde, along with other members, were detained by Delhi Police after entering the Jantar Mantar protest site early in the morning with the national flag.