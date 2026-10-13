CJP’s Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka detained for ‘sneaking’ into Jantar Mantar

This comes after Delhi Police announced on Monday that Jantar Mantar is no longer a “designated site” for protests

Written by: Alok Singh
2 min readUpdated: Oct 13, 2026 10:11 AM IST
The CJP leaders had entered the site in an attempt to reclaim it for their protest. (Photo: X/Abhijeet Dipke)The CJP leaders had entered the site in an attempt to reclaim it for their protest. (Photo: X/Abhijeet Dipke)
Make us preferred source on Google

Delhi Police detained Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya Shinde, along with other party volunteers, on Tuesday morning after they entered the Jantar Mantar protest site.

This comes after Delhi Police announced on Monday, October 12, that Jantar Mantar is no longer a “designated site” for protests.

The CJP leaders had entered the site in an attempt to reclaim it for their protest, amid restrictions on demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of “vote chori”.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

‘You can’t denotify resistance’: Dipke targets PM Modi

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday said party leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya Shinde, along with other members, were detained by Delhi Police after entering the Jantar Mantar protest site early in the morning with the national flag.

“Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police,” Dipke posted on X, adding, “You cannot denotify the resistance,” in a message directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments