AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj demands FIR after cockroach effigy burnt in Delhi’s Pitampura

Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday filed a complaint with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and the Delhi Police Commissioner against the organisers of a Ramlila event in Pitampura over the burning of a cockroach effigy.

Bharadwaj alleged that the act hurt religious sentiments.

MLA & Minister of @BJP4India cannot use my Hindu religion for their cheap politics against GenZ. They cannot demean our thousand years old sanatan customs by making it a joke. @RSSorg can’t sit quite on this blasphemy. Have requested @CPDelhi and @LtGovDelhi saab to register FIR against BJP MLA and @KapilMishra_IND for hurting religious sentiments of Hindus by alerting the Sanatan Customs for political gains and promoting enmity hatered between communities and groups. — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) October 20, 2026

In his complaint, which he shared on X, Bharadwaj sought the registration of an FIR against the organisers of the Shri Keshav Ramlila Committee, Delhi minister and committee member Kapil Mishra, who was also the chief guest at the event, and other organisers.

Earlier, a video showed the Shri Keshav Ramlila Committee in Pitampura had planned to burn a 30-foot cockroach effigy alongside the traditional effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad on Dussehra.

The effigy was planned amid protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in Delhi, including its demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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Ashok Goel, the committee president and a BJP MLA, had told PTI last week that the cockroach represented “filth and dirt” and that the initiative was part of the Swachh Bharat and Swachh Delhi campaigns. He said the committee had previously burnt effigies representing Naxalism and terrorism.

“Our goal is to eliminate filth from three areas: our homes, our immediate surroundings, and society at large,” Goel said.

Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke reacted to a video showing the giant cockroach effigy in Pitampura, saying, “Thank you for the free publicity.”