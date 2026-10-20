AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj demands FIR after cockroach effigy burnt in Delhi’s Pitampura

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj complained to the LG and Delhi Police over a cockroach effigy burned at a Pitampura Ramlila event.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 20, 2026 10:34 PM IST
A 30-foot-tall cockroach effigy burnt alongside the traditional effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnad during Dussehra celebrations at Pitampura.A 30-foot-tall cockroach effigy burnt alongside the traditional effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnad during Dussehra celebrations at Pitampura. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
Make us preferred source on Google

Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday filed a complaint with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and the Delhi Police Commissioner against the organisers of a Ramlila event in Pitampura over the burning of a cockroach effigy.

Bharadwaj alleged that the act hurt religious sentiments.

In his complaint, which he shared on X, Bharadwaj sought the registration of an FIR against the organisers of the Shri Keshav Ramlila Committee, Delhi minister and committee member Kapil Mishra, who was also the chief guest at the event, and other organisers.

Earlier, a video showed the Shri Keshav Ramlila Committee in Pitampura had planned to burn a 30-foot cockroach effigy alongside the traditional effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad on Dussehra.

The effigy was planned amid protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in Delhi, including its demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Ashok Goel, the committee president and a BJP MLA, had told PTI last week that the cockroach represented “filth and dirt” and that the initiative was part of the Swachh Bharat and Swachh Delhi campaigns. He said the committee had previously burnt effigies representing Naxalism and terrorism.

“Our goal is to eliminate filth from three areas: our homes, our immediate surroundings, and society at large,” Goel said.

Also Read | Abhijeet Dipke’s ‘fighter’ message with colleagues Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka behind bars

Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke reacted to a video showing the giant cockroach effigy in Pitampura, saying, “Thank you for the free publicity.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments