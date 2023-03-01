scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Saurabh Bharadwaj, trusted Kejriwal man who was once an engineer in California

This will be the second time that the Greater Kailash MLA will serve as a member of the Delhi Cabinet.

Bharadwaj was in California and working in the IT sector before the anti-corruption movement helmed by Anna Hazare and Kejriwal led to the formation of AAP in 2012. (Image: Facebook)
An engineer by qualification who has worked in the United States for a short stint, Saurabh Bharadwaj is a close aide of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has, over the years, entrusted him with significant responsibilities both within the government as well as the party.

This will be the second time that the Greater Kailash legislator will serve as a member of the Delhi Cabinet after having been a part of it as Transport Minister during the 49-day AAP government in the year 2013-14.

He was in California and working in the IT sector before the anti-corruption movement helmed by Anna Hazare and Kejriwal led to the formation of AAP in 2012.

He is currently the national spokesperson of the AAP and is likely to be given PWD, irrigation and flood control, water, and home departments. He is also the vice chairperson of the Delhi Jal Board at the moment.

Following the party’s electoral conquest in 2020 Bharadwaj had famously led the ‘Hanuman procession’, likening lord Hanuman to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s projection as lord Ram by the BJP.

In addition to being the shadow environment minister, Bharadwaj has led several internal Committees of the Delhi Legislative Assembly tasked with assessing and reporting on various issues related to the administration of the Capital under various sectors.

Bharadwaj was instrumental in the disqualification of AAP rebels Anil Bajpai, Devender Sehrawat and Kapil Mishra for their association with the BJP, as well as Alka Lamba who later joined the Congress.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 13:36 IST
