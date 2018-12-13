Satyendra Jain raps officers, orders them to send files soon or face action

Pulling up officers for the “inordinate delay” in furnishing files and official papers to ministers, the Delhi government has issued an order directing the principal secretaries to oversee the process, failing which action will be taken against them for “insubordination”.

In the first such order after Vijay Dev took over as Chief Secretary, the principal secretaries and the heads of departments have been directed to send files and papers sought by ministers on an “as is where is” basis.

A copy of the standing order, signed by Public Works Department (PWD) and Home Minister Satyendra Jain, states: “In the last few months, there have been several instances while files/papers pertaining to matters of urgent and public importance were sought by the undersigned (Jain) from the departments… There has been an inordinate delay in furnishing the same to the office of the undersigned.”

Jain went on to quote sections of the Transaction of Business Rules (TBR), a set of bylaws under the Government of National Capital Territory Act, 1991, to emphasise that such delays will be considered “insubordination” and may invite action.

“Taking a serious view of the mater, and in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 4(2) of TBR, 1993 — which states that minister in-charge of the department is primarily responsible for the disposal of the business pertaining to the said department — and Rule 19(3)(a) of TBR, which stipulates that ‘minister may call for papers from any department for his information’, it is hereby directed that as and when a file/paper is sought from this office, it should be ensured by the Pr Secretary/ Secretary/HOD concerned that the officer concerned having custody of the said file/paper shall send the same directly to this office on ‘as is where is’ basis without any delay. This is for strict adherence, and any deviation will be treated as insubordination and dealt with accordingly,” he wrote.

In August, an order was issued by Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam warning officials with action over their alleged tendency of “secretly” dealing with files of public importance by keeping the Chief Minister and other ministers in the “dark”.

In July, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had issued another order, under rules 15 and 16 of the TBR, directing officers not to route files through the Chief Secretary.

The government had then said that the TBR has no mention of marking files to the Chief Secretary, and the practice should be dispensed with. The power to appoint and transfer bureaucrats in the Delhi government continues to be with the Lieutenant Governor.

The AAP-led Delhi government has sought control over services, or transfers and appointments, in the Supreme Court. The apex court has reserved its verdict on the matter.