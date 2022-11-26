New video of Satyendar Jain emerges, this time he’s in conversation with suspended Tihar jail staff

With only a week left for the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), a new and fourth video of jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain allegedly having a conversation with the recently suspended superintendent of Tihar jail is doing rounds on social media.

In the purported video, Jain is seen sitting inside his cell with some men and a fourth man enters while the others leave. In the 1.17-minute clip, Jain is seen having conversations with the person for about one minute.

According to officials, the man in the video was Superintendent Ajeet Kumar who was posted in jail no.7. Earlier this month, Ajeet Kumar was suspended by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar for allegedly giving special and VIP treatment to Jain.

As soon as the video emerged, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already trained guns on the AAP and Jain over his “videos” of getting special treatment in jail.

“A new video of AAP’s jailed minister Satyendar Jain is going online and Jain is having conversations with Superintendent Ajeet Kumar who was recently suspended by the Chief Secretary for giving him special treatment,” said a BJP leader.

“Tihar Jail Superintendent reporting Satyendar Jain Sir. This is @ArvindKejriwal model of Governance,” BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Bagga tweeted quoting the video.

About four videos of Jain have so far been leaked online within a week. In an earlier video, Jain was allegedly getting a “massage” inside the jail. The AAP, however, called the video as “physiotherapy” not “massage”.

Advertisement

Another video of him having raw food, as per his religious belief, had also surfaced online.

Deputy Chief Minister M Manish Sisodia said the BJP is losing elections in both Gujarat and MCD. “They don’t have anything to show to the public. They will release more such video clips to garner votes,” he said.

The MCD election is slated to be held on December 4.