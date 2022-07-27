Updated: July 27, 2022 11:32:49 am
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking suspension of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain from the cabinet following his arrest in connection with a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The order was pronounced by a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on a plea filed by former BJP MLA Nand Kishore Garg.
A detailed copy of the order is awaited.
The petitioner had earlier said Jain was arrested in the money laundering case over his alleged involvement in hawala transactions in 2015-2016 with a Kolkata-based firm which is repugnant and inconsistent to the rule of law as he is a public servant having a constitutional oath to uphold the rule of law in the interest of the public.
Subscriber Only Stories
The plea claimed that such a scenario was contrary to the provision of law applicable to the public servant who is deemed suspended immediately after the custody of more than 48 hours as per Rule 10 of The Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was arrested on May 30 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was first sent to police custody and thereafter, to judicial custody.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
No shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre’s 25-year plan
'Immense likelihood of confusion': HC rules in favour of Cadbury
How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drivePremium
Latest News
HC dismisses plea seeking suspension of jailed Delhi minister Satyender Jain
World Head and Neck Cancer Day: Do smoking and drinking increase the risk?
Larsen & Toubro shares climb nearly 4% after June quarter earnings
Tamil Nadu: BJP man sticks Modi’s photograph on billboards for chess event
Explained: Why has Lufthansa cancelled over 1,000 flights on Wednesday?
Pune: Men posing as cops steal gold ornaments worth Rs 1.35 lakh from senior citizen
Apple M1 Mac Pro may be dead, but here’s what’s coming next
AP ICET 2022 answer key releasing today; how to download
On Sisodia’s invitation, Punjab officials, teachers to attend “Happiness Utsav” in Delhi
Haryana, Israel tie up for water conservation projects: Khattar
Cryptocurrencies slump while US regulatory scrutiny increases
What is Beyonce’s definitive album?