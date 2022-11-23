Satyendar Jain’s medical records point to fall in jail, 2 epidural procedures

With jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain’s health at the centre of a fierce political debate, medical records accessed by The Indian Express show a fall in the bathroom of Tihar jail in June ostensibly necessitated two procedures to administer transforaminal epidural steroid injections (TFESI) for back pain in July and August. These appear to be the two “surgeries” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia referred to in a press conference recently, after a video emerged of Jain receiving a massage inside the jail.

“During his time in prison, he fell and his spine got injured. His L5-S1 vertebrae or L5-S1 disk got damaged. As per his medical records, his nerves got pinched and he was hospitalised. He underwent two surgeries through which nerve blocks were implanted. While discharging him from the hospital, doctors recommended that he need regular physiotherapy,” Sisodia had said.

As per Jain’s medical records, he was recommended physiotherapy by Lok Nayak’s neurosurgery department as well as by members of the medical board set up at the hospital.

According to the documents, after the fall, Jain complained of left lower backache and uneasiness. After evaluation at GB Pant’s cardiology department, he was referred to Lok Nayak, where a medical board was set up, which included medical director Dr Suresh Kumar, Dr Sumit Arora from the orthopaedics department, and Dr Shipra Anand from pulmonary medicine department.

The three doctors refused to comment on his hospitalisation.

Jain’s MRI report stated: “Degenerative disease of the spine with resultant L5-S1 compressive radiculopathy and diffuse disc bulge at C6-C7 spine with indentation of ventral thecal sac. He was managed initially with strict bed rest followed by physiotherapy exercises. Medical management as advised by the orthopaedics team was incorporated into his treatment.” Medical records also highlight post-Covid fibrosis in both lungs as well as cervical spondylosis.

The Lok Nayak discharge summary dated August 6, prepared by Dr P N Pandey, the neurosurgery department head, mentions that an “integrated treatment was started for Jain in the form of pharmacological therapy as well as non-pharmacological therapy (physiotherapy, lumbar and cervical collar) in collaboration with medicine, pulmonary medicine, orthopaedics and physical medicine and rehabilitation along with minimal invasive therapy for pain management”.

It states that “due to inadequate response of pharmacological therapy and persistence of pain, the patient was planned for TFESI”. The two procedures were conducted on July 25 and August 3.

Jain was discharged after being advised strict bedrest for two weeks, regular physiotherapy, using a hard mattress for sleeping, cervical collar and lumbar belt application, and was advised to avoid jerky movements including weightlifting and travelling.

Further, a report submitted by the office of senior medical officer at the Central Jail dispensary to the Tihar Jail Superintendent on August 16 read: “The inmate/patient is a known case of Post Covid-19 fibrosis of both lungs, obstructive sleep apnoea, obesity, hypoxia induced abnormal fluctuation in heart rate, cervical spondylosis and prolapsed intervertebral disc disease (PIVD)… with compressive radiculopathy. He is under treatment with jail duty doctors, jail visiting specialist doctors and outside GB Pant Hospital (Cardiology department) and Lok Nayak Hospital (Medicine, Pulmonary Medicine, Orthopedics and neurosurgery department).”

Dheeraj Mathur, the Tihar Jail spokesperson, was unavailable for comment.