Satyendar Jain’s continuance as minister ‘shamelessness’, unprecedented: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday called the continuance of AAP’s jailed leader Satyendar Jain as a minister in the Delhi government “shamelessness” and said such instances are unprecedented in public life.

Multiple videos of Jain have emerged purportedly showing him eating uncooked vegetables and fruits, getting massages and other special facilities in his Tihar prison cell.

“I had also gone to jail and resigned as a minister. Later, we fought before the court and the court said it was a political conspiracy and the case is fake. If there is injustice with you, then approach law/court. You can’t act so shamelessly,” the home minister said at an event.

When asked about Jain receiving “special treatment” at Tihar, Shah suggested that it should be posed to the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP to respond whether the video was genuine.

“If the video is genuine, the accountability lies on AAP. They have to respond to why their jailed minister, even after going to jail, is not suspended, and sitting in jail, he uses such facilities. I do not have to answer (this question). Even today, he is the minister. I have never seen in such a long political life of mine that a party doesn’t take resignation of a minister even after him going to jail,” the home minister said at the Times Now Summit on ‘India: A vibrant democracy, global bright spot’.

When asked about provisions allowing the Centre to remove a minister in such a scenario, he said even the Constitution makers had perhaps not seen such things coming, and hence, there was no such provision.