Satyendar Jain writes to centre over coal stock crisis

Power Minister Satyendar Jain. (File) Power Minister Satyendar Jain. (File)

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain wrote to his counterpart at the Centre R K Singh Wednesday over drastic depletion in coal stock, required to run thermal power plants in NCR, over the last week. Jain later said that the coal stock currently stands at 90,000 metric ton, which will last barely two days, against the daily requirement of 56,000 metric ton.

In the letter, Jain attributed the crisis to non-availability of transportation rakes with Indian Railways. “Since June 19, the coal stock is continuously declining. Normally, stock of at least 15 days is required to be maintained by power plants. The situation is, therefore, extremely critical,” Jain wrote. “The weather condition is also not favourable and as a result, peak load of Delhi is crossing 6,900 MW.”

He further said the reduction in the last 10 days has been around 1 lakh MT, which may affect production in Dadri I and II and Badarpur coal-fired plants that collectively supply around 2,000 MW power to Delhi. The city had witnessed a similar situation in the last week of May, when the stock had come down to 35,100 MT, prompting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to raise the issue with PM Modi through a letter. Jain urged Singh to take up the matter with the railways for providing wagons on priority basis for transportation of coal to the plants to avoid blackouts in Delhi. Meanwhile, the government has also issued an order to the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission to amend the supply code to provide relief to consumers going for load enhancement for their connections.

