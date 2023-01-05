Threatened by Satyendar Jain, claim Tihar jail officials in report

Tihar Jail officials have submitted an incident report and a complaint to Director-General (Prisons), alleging that jailed Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain threatened them with “dire consequences”. According to jail officials, Additional Inspector General — Prisons (Tihar Jail), Superintendent of Jail No. 07 (SCJ-7), Deputy Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent and the Law Officer have alleged that Jain abused them and threatened to take action against them “once he gets out of prison”.

Jain has been in jail since May last year after being arrested in a case of alleged money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate. Last year, before the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, videos of him getting a massage in jail, and of people cleaning his cell were shared on social media by BJP leaders.

Jaidev, Assistant Superintendent and Parveen Kumar, Dy. Superintendent, said in an ‘incident report’ submitted on December 8, that they had gone to serve a show-cause notice to Jain regarding alleged flouting of prison rules, where he threatened them on November 30. The report says that Jain told the officers: “Mujhe pata hai ki ye sab mote ne karvaya hai, jo law officer hai. Main bahar nikalne ke baad is jail se CCTV footage maangunga aur is SCJ-7 Rajesh Chaudhary ko bahar nikalne ke baad dekh lunga aur isae naukri karna sikha dunga. (I know this is being done by the law officer. I will ask for the CCTV footage from this jail after being released and will teach SCJ – Rajesh Chaudhary how to do his job).”

According to the incident report, Chaudhary called Jain to his chambers on November 25 in connection with the enquiry where the latter allegedly said, “Ye saara matter political hai aur jab bhi main bahar niklunga toh saare government servants jinhone mere against kuch bhi kia hai, chahe serving ya retired, unko dekh lunga (This whole matter is political and whenever I am released, I will show the officers who did anything against me, whether they are serving or retired).”

In his complaint, Chaudhary claimed that at the time he had assumed that Jain made these statements in “frustration”, but after he allegedly “threatened other officers, he apprehends that Jain would take action against him and other jail officials once he is released from jail ”.

Chaudhary has also requested in the file that Jain be transferred to a different jail facility.

Neither the Delhi government nor AAP have responded to the allegations so far.