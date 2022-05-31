Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9 in money laundering case

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain was sent to Enforcement Directorate custody till June 9 in an alleged money laundering case on Tuesday.

On Monday, the ED arrested Jain in a money-laundering case. The case is based on a CBI first information report lodged against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act where he was accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

Last month, the ED provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to these companies and a fifth one—viz Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, and JJ Ideal Estate Pvt Ltd. Apart from this, properties belonging to Swati Jain, Sushila Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain and Indu Jain have been attached in the case arising out of a case of disproportionate assets.

“Investigation by the ED revealed that during the period 2015-16, when Sh. Satyendar Kumar Jain was a public servant, the above-mentioned companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the Hawala route. These amounts were utilised for direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loan taken for purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi,” the ED had said in a statement then.

The ED had only recently summoned Jain for questioning in the case. It had earlier questioned him in 2018.

The CBI complaint had said Jain could not explain the source of funds received by four companies in which he was a shareholder. It had registered a case against him, his wife and four others on charges of corruption. The CBI has also questioned him in the case earlier.