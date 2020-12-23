Satyendar Jain says MCDs not sharing cash details

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. (File)

Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain Tuesday said the department had asked for details of incomes and expenditures of the three MCDs, a request that was allegedly denied by the corporations.

Jain said the department had asked for details regarding funds received by all the three MCDs in last one month, and their expenditure under various budget heads such as salaries, and other expenditure heads.

“The three MCDs have only shared details regarding total funds received and spent, but are refusing to give details of money used under different budget heads… they must be transparent with regard to public money… It is the right of people to know details regarding their money and MCDs must be transparent with the public exchequer,” said Jain.

BJP leaders said the government was harassing the corporations.

“Delhi government seeking details of expenditure on monthly basis is one more way to harass the civic bodies. They should transfer full funds to the MCDs and then seek clarification on annual basis. Under democratic system, it’s CAG which audits accounts of government bodies and MCDs are bound to that system. Civic bodies don’t need to abide by Delhi government’s politically motivated demands,” said Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

AAP leaders, meanwhile, took out ‘Padyatras’ in the 272 municipal wards against the alleged corruption of Rs 2,500 crore in the three corporations. AAP MCD in charge Durgesh Pathak said volunteers met and raised the issue among voters: More than 20,000 AAP volunteers and citizens of Delhi took part in these rallies. They are still ongoing.”

MCDs have refuted AAP’s allegations.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.