Satyendar Jain responds to letter by Union Power Minister

A day after Union Power Minister R K Singh said the Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain’s letter to the Union Minister had incorrect figures on the coal stock at plants supplying electricity to Delhi, Jain has responded to Singh saying that the figures he had mentioned in his letter were from the National Power Portal managed by the Centre.

Jain had written to the Centre last week raising concerns about the coal stock at the NTPC power plants supplying electricity to Delhi. He had requested the Centre to ensure coal availability to these plants. In his response to the letter, the Union Power Minister said the Delhi government was “misleading the public with incorrect information” and that “panic was sought to be created using wrong figures”.

Jain’s response, to the Union Minister, sent on Monday, states: “I would like to inform you that the figures mentioned in my letter dated 28.04.2022 for some of the NTPC stations supplying power to NCT of Delhi was based on daily coal report of National Power Portal (managed by Government of India) dated 25.04.2022.”

The letter added that the coal stock position on the portal is “quite similar upto 28.04.2022”. His response enclosed copies of the coal stock reports. According to the reports enclosed with the letter, the stock at the Dadri power plant was 1,59,000 tonnes as of April 28, which is around 2% of the normative stock. The stock at the Unchahar plant was 9,23,000 tonnes on the day, 17% of normative stock. On April 25, the stock at Dadri was higher – 3,17,000 tonnes.

Coal stock is considered ‘critical’ if the actual stock is less than 25% of the normative stock.

In his communication on Sunday, the Union Minister said that the coal stock as of April 29 at Dadri was 2,02,40,000 tonnes, while it was 97,62,000 tonnes at Unchahar. He had said that stocks are being replenished on a daily basis.

The Union Minister had said in his statement on Sunday that power plants supplying to Delhi have coal stocks for five to eight days.

“I would like to appreciate the efforts made by the Government of India for replenishing coal stock in NTPC Thermal Power Stations which supply power to Delhi. I hope the same efforts of the Government of India will continue in order to avoid any coal shortage to these NTPC Thermal Power Stations…” Jain’s letter stated.