Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Man giving massage to Satyendar Jain not physio, but prisoner in rape case: Tihar jail sources

AAP minister Gopal Rai has slammed the allegations against Satyendar Jain pointing out that the BJP was frustrated because the party was going to lose the Delhi MCD polls.

Satyendar Jain gets a massage in his cell in Tihar Jail in New Delhi. (Video screengrab)

The explanation given by the AAP on a viral video of jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain as “physiotherapy, not massage” has taken a new turn with Tihar Jail sources alleging that the masseur seen massaging Jain is not a physiotherapist, but a “prisoner in a rape case”.

Official sources at the Tihar jail said, “The masseur providing massage to Satyendra Jain is one prisoner Rinku S/o Tarachand. He is a prisoner in a rape case, charged under section 6 of POCSO and 376, 506 & 509 of IPC.” Rinku is not a physiotherapist, sources said, adding that the case (FIR No. 121/2021) pertaining to his crime was lodged at JP Kalan police station.

Also Read |Satyendar Jain’s ‘massage’ in Tihar video surfaces; BJP calls it ‘abuse of power’ while AAP ‘cheap politics’

Responding to the allegations, Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai said: “A special jail was made for Amit Shah ji when he went to jail in Gujarat and this is there in the CBI records. No other person in the world got such special treatment inside jail, but he did. The issue is not the treatment of Satyendar Jain. The main issue is that the people of Delhi have decided to make AAP win in the MCD polls and the BJP is going to lose the election on December 4. That is why all this is happening.”

On Saturday, the BJP had attacked the AAP after the purported video of Jain went viral in which he is seen getting a full body massage and having a discussion with about three to four men inside his cell.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra held a press conference and called the AAP “the spa and massage party” and said the party was giving special treatment to its “corrupted” minister who is lodged in jail in a money laundering case. The saffron party also alleged that Jain was carrying out corruption activities from inside the jail and demanded that he be sacked as minister.

Also Read |Amid Satyendar Jain ‘massage video’ row, Kejriwal recalls Amit Shah’s time in jail

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, however, came in support of Jain and accused the BJP of playing cheap tactics to gain votes. “This is not a massage video, it is physiotherapy as Jain had a fall inside the jail and injured his spine. He underwent two surgeries and the doctors recommended physiotherapy,” he said.

Sisodia added, “I cannot even think that the BJP has stopped so low to gain votes that they are making fun of a sick man.” He linked this to the elections in Gujarat and the MCD and said the BJP was losing, which is why they were spreading such videos and lies to gain votes. According to sources, the video is from the month of September.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 11:24:54 am
