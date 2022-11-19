On Satyendar Jain’s ‘massage in Tihar’ video, BJP says violation of law, Sisodia accuses party of ‘ghatiya soch’

Hours after CCTV footage of AAP leader Satyendar Jain getting a massage in Tihar jail surfaced online, a heated exchange between the AAP and BJP ensued in the National Capital. While the BJP accused the AAP of abuse of power and “VVIP culture”, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia clarified that the imprisoned minister was receiving physiotherapy after two spinal surgeries. Sisodia slammed the BJP for allegedly “making a mockery” of Jain’s illness to win elections in Gujarat and Delhi MCD.

“The ‘kattar beimaan’ thug is taking a massage in jail by violating laws,” said BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia in a press conference on Saturday. “He’s been jailed for five months now but has still not been sacked as a minister. The video shows VVIP culture.”

Reacting to the allegations in a press conference, an enraged Sisodia accused the BJP of politicising an illness and conspiring to keep Jain in prison for six months.

“I cannot even imagine that the BJP has stooped so low that it is making fun of someone’s illness. Firstly, they put a man in jail who is innocent; now they are making fun of his illness,” he said, calling it “ghatiya soch, ghatiya harkat”.

“BJP ki manohar kahaaniyon se mantripad se thodi hata diya jaayega kisi aadmi ko,” (“A person will not be removed as a Minister simply because of the BJP’s cooked up stories”) he said when asked if Jain would be removed from his ministerial post.

Taking aim at the Prime Minister, Sisodia said: “Desh ke pradhan mantri bhi beemaar ho sakte hain, unhe bhi ilaaj ki zaroorat padh sakti hai.” (“The Prime Minister of a country may also fall sick. Even they may require treatment.”

He said Jain had injured his L5-S1 desk injury in a fall in jail, which pinched his nerve. He was hospitalised, underwent two surgeries, and was recommended regular physiotherapy by doctors, Sisodia said.