Schedule offence absent, money laundering has not happened: Satyendar Jain’s co-accused tell HC

Jailed businessmen Vaibhav and Ankush Jain, the co-accused of AAP leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering probe of the Enforcement Directorate, told the Delhi High Court Tuesday that the offence of money laundering can take place only if a scheduled offence is committed, which was absent in the present case.

Drawing the court’s attention to the fact that his clients were booked under IPC section 109 which is not a scheduled offence under the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA), advocate Sushil Gupta, appearing for the businessmen, submitted before a single judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, “Offence of money laundering can only take place where there is a schedule offence committed.” IPC section 109 provides for punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment.

Also Read | Satyendar Jain used private school to move Rs 1 crore, says ED chargesheet

He referred to the definition of proceeds of crime under PMLA Section 2 to state that the words “derived and obtain” are to be construed only when the offence is complete and the ED’s allegation that accommodation entries sent from the Kolkata-based entry operator back to the companies amounting to proceeds of crime is incorrect, Gupta said, referring to the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision in Vijay Madan Lal Choudhary v Union of India. Section 2(u) of the PMLA defines proceeds of crime as any property derived or obtained, directly or indirectly, by any person as a result of criminal activity relating to a scheduled offence or the value of any such property.

Gupta said that even if his case is proved or disproved tomorrow, his clients can only be held guilty under IPC section 109. “My role has been attributed to the fact that by filing IDS, I have aided Satyendar Jain in disproportionate assets. A probability has arisen whether I’m right or wrong can only be determined in trial,” Gupta said.

The HC asked the ED whether disproportionate assets are created at the time when the money is given to hawala operators as accommodation entries or when it comes back to the company, to which the ED said when accused gives money to hawala operators, money laundering starts there. The High Court directed the ED to explain the role assigned to each of the accused — Satyendar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

On November 18, 2022, the trial court while denying to Vaibhav and Ankush Jain said that they “knowingly” assisted Jain in concealing the proceeds of crime and were “prima facie guilty” of money laundering. The trial court said that they projected the proceeds of crime to be “untainted” by claiming the proceeds of crime to be their unaccounted income under Income Declaration Scheme, 2016 and hence, are prima facie guilty of the offence of money laundering as defined in Section 3 of the PMLA. Vaibhav and Ankush Jain who were arrested in June last year and are presently in judicial custody have approached the HC seeking bail.

The trial court said that the co-accused took benefit of Income Declaration Scheme, 2016 by declaring the entire accommodation entries received from 2010-11 till 2015-16, as their unaccounted income just to safeguard the AAP leader. “Even otherwise, there is material on record to show that income declared under the IDS, 2016 by co- accused Vaibhav and Ankush Jain was not their own income and part of the income was also that of applicant/accused Satyendar Kumar Jain in the form of proceeds of crime, which has been prima facie established on record from the statement of Jagdish Prasad Mohta, Rajender Bansal and co-accused Vaibhav Jain,” the trial court held.

Advertisement

The CBI had filed a case in August 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and a year later, filed a chargesheet against Jain, his wife, and four of his associates including Ankush and Vaibhav Jain in the disproportionate assets case. Following this case, the ED had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, and JJ Ideal Estate Pvt Ltd.