Satyendar Jain massage video: Tihar officials say undertrials not allowed to do such ‘personal work’

After a video of jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting a massage inside a prison cell surfaced on social media, and the Aam Aadmi Party defended it saying he was undergoing physiotherapy, Tihar Jail officials have clarified that it’s not allowed for a prisoner to indulge in “personal work”. Jail officials also said that the person seen giving the massage is not a physiotherapist but a rape accused inmate.

The man, police sources said, was arrested last year from Dwarka in a POCSO case.

Tihar jail officers said that undertrials and convicts can work at the jail but can only be involved in public work/service.

“Earlier, only convicts could work at the jail. As per new rules, undertrials can also work but they need permission from the jail superintendent. The jail depends on the services the prisoners provide. Some volunteer for cooking, others for cleaning, gardening or PWD work. This can be allowed by the officials but giving someone a massage is personal labour which is not allowed,” said an officer.

Another officer said: “It’s a common practice – politicians, businessmen, influential people asking inmates for personal work. However, this is strictly prohibited under the jail manual. Inmates need permission to leave their ward and go to another ward.”

If an inmate is facing health issues, he/she is sent to doctors at the Tihar Jail campus who help them. Inmates with severe/chronic issues are referred to other hospitals, the officer said.

Meanwhile, Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai said: “A special jail was made for Amit Shah ji when he went to jail in Gujarat and this is there in the CBI records. No other person in the world got such special treatment inside jail, but he did. The issue is not the treatment of Satyendar Jain. The main issue is that the people of Delhi have decided to make AAP win in the MCD polls and the BJP is going to lose the election on December 4. That is why all this is happening.”

After the video became public, the BJP had attacked it as an example of VIP culture.