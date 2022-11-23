Satyendar Jain massage video: Delhi BJP writes to women’s commission chief, seeks showcause notice

A day after a purported video of AAP minister Satyendra Jain getting massage inside his cell went viral, the Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar has written a letter to Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal to take action the AAP leader for getting massage from a undertrial accused in a POSCO case.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor in the letter said, “It is a matter of deep concern that a heinous criminal is in contact with the minister and is serving him. In such a situation it can be assumed that the jail administration might be giving exemption and facilities to this criminal.”

Kapoor has said in the letter that after this video it natural the concerned minor and her family must be scared and they must be worried about their safety as well.

Further, urging the DCW chief to issue a showcause notice, the BJP leaders also requested to sought a report from the jail administration on Jain on taking massage service from a rapist of POSCO Act and order appropriate action against the culprit and the minister.

The video was leaked online and went viral on Saturday following which the BJP had attacked the AAP and called the party as “the spa and massage party” and said the party was giving special treatment to its “corrupted” minister who is lodged in jail in a money laundering case.

The saffron party also alleged that Jain was carrying out corruption activities from inside the jail and demanded that he be sacked as minister.

However, AAP denied allegations and said “This is not a massage video, it is physiotherapy as Jain had a fall inside the jail and injured his spine. He underwent two surgeries and the doctors recommended physiotherapy,” he said.

He linked the matter to Gujarati and the MCD and said the BJP was losing, which is why they were spreading such videos and lies to gain votes. According to sources, the video is from the month of September.