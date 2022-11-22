scorecardresearch
Satyendar Jain massage clip: ‘Did not leak video,’ ED tells Delhi court

Jain's lawyers had moved court after a video of the leader in the company of unknown men inside Tihar Jail was leaked

Satyendar Jain gets a massage in his cell in Tihar Jail in New Delhi. (Video screengrab)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has told a Delhi court that it did not leak the video from jail which showed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain getting a foot massage, while Jain’s lawyers alleged that the agency is defaming him.

Jain’s lawyers had moved court after a video of the leader in the company of unknown men inside Tihar Jail was leaked. His legal team has also claimed that the jail staff was not providing him with a special diet during a religious fast, which led to a 28 kg weight loss.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull will now hear the matter Monday after the ED sought an adjournment. The application on the special diet will be heard Wednesday.

The ED was represented by advocates Zoheb Hassan and N K Matta who submitted their reply to Jain’s affidavit and claimed that the agency did not leak the video. “There is not a single leak from the ED. We are concerned with an impartial investigation. We ensure that nothing is leaked or there is dereliction of court order. Only two people have the pendrive (containing the video). We had it for 14 days. The moment they (Jain’s lawyers) got the copy, one day later there was a leak,” Hassan told the court.

ED also told the court that following the rejection of Jain’s bail plea, “everything has been diverted through a complete non issue”.

The ED further submitted that several Tihar jail staffers have been transferred as well. “They (Jain’s lawyers) say reputation is tarnished. But in defamation cases there are exceptions. Truth is an exception. They are not denying the veracity of the video,” Hassan told the court.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra told the court, “Argument that I am the one doing all this can’t be accepted…Why is it that an agency, all powerful, wants to get into all this? No leakage has happened from the court.”

Mehra told the court that the reply to their application was leaked to the media. “The reply to the application has first been leaked to the media. Everything is playing on all national channels. This has been leaked by Jain? Either he is a magician and gets everything ED has. They can say anything they want, they can circumvent what is visible and negate everything just because they are ED. Therefore, every single minute or delay is prejudicing the accused in this case. Kindly pass an order,” Mehra requested the court. Mehra also addressed allegations that a rape accused was pressing Jain’s feet in the video.

“ED is saying we are not the ones. Though we don’t know who are the ones responsible. This shows you want me in the gallows and go all over national media, twist it, malign me. Co-accused is pressing his feet, which jail manual provision has been violated?” Mehra argued.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 04:38:02 pm
