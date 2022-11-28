scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Jail videos: Satyendar Jain withdraws from Delhi court plea for contempt action against ED

The plea had accused the ED of leaking the CCTV footage of the politician getting massage inside the Tihar jail “despite an undertaking given in the court”.

A CCTV footage of Satyendar Jain getting a massage in Tihar Jail emerged earlier this month, followed by several other video clips. (CCTV video screengrab)

Jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain on Monday withdrew from a Delhi court his plea seeking contempt proceedings against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly leaking CCTV footage of his prison cell to the media.

The counsel for Jain told Special Judge Vikas Dhull that they would move appropriate forum for relief in the matter, after which the court allowed withdrawal of the application.

Also read |BJP president Nadda takes swipe at AAP: ‘Opened massage centre in jail, made rapist a therapist’

The plea had accused the ED of leaking the CCTV footage of the politician getting massage inside the Tihar jail “despite an undertaking given in the court”.

A CCTV footage of Jain getting a massage in Tihar Jail emerged earlier this month, followed by several other video clips.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 yearsPremium
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 years
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...Premium
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...Premium
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...

During a bail hearing earlier, the ED had accused Jain of getting special treatment inside the jail.

The court had earlier ordered the ED as well as Jain’s legal team not to leak any content of affidavits and video in this regard, and had taken their undertakings.

The court had, however, refused to put any restriction on or pass any direction to the media.

Advertisement

The court had on November 17 denied bail to Jain and two others in the case.

The federal agency had arrested the accused in a money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against Jain in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

More from Delhi

Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 03:49:15 pm
Next Story

After a cosy thanksgiving, Nysa Devgan parties all night with friends, see pics

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close