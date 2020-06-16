Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain hospitalised after high fever, drop in oxygen levels

Delhi Health Minister at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Monday. (Twitter/@SatyendarJain) Delhi Health Minister at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Monday. (Twitter/@SatyendarJain)

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Delhi government’s Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after developing a high fever and experiencing a sudden drop in oxygen levels. Jain confirmed the development through a tweet Tuesday. He has been tested for the coronavirus; his results are awaited.

“Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated,” Jain tweeted.

Responding to the tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “You served the public 24×7 without taking care of yourself. Please take care of your health and get well soon.”

अपनी सेहत का ख़्याल किए बिना आप रात दिन 24 घंटे जनता की सेवा में लगे रहे। अपना ख़्याल रखें और जल्द स्वस्थ हों। https://t.co/pmsU5fuuRP — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 16, 2020

On Monday, Jain held two high-level meetings. First, he took a review meeting a with officers of the Health Department, Director General of Health Services, Chief District Medical Officers and Medical Directors of dedicated Covid hospitals of the Delhi government.

Later, he chaired a meeting of heads of private hospitals and hotel owners regarding makeshift hospitals.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on June 9 tested for the novel coronavirus after he complained of mild fever and sore throat. However, his test report was negative.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd