Satyendar Jain’s health improves after plasma therapy

The condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has improved and his fever has subsided, a day after he was administered plasma therapy for the treatment of Covid-19.

According to sources, the condition of the 55-year-old minister is improving and he is being monitored by doctors.

Jain is likely to come out of the ICU by Monday. He was shifted to Max hospital on Friday afternoon after his condition worsened.

He was earlier admitted to the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on Tuesday after he developed breathlessness, fever and a drop in oxygen levels, shortly after he had tested negative for the virus. However, as symptoms persisted, he was tested again and his reports came positive on Wednesday.

Recently, Kalkaji MLA Atishi, Delhi government advisor Abhinandita Mathur and AAP media panelist Akshay Marathe had also tested positive. None of them have been admitted to hospitals and are reported to have only mild symptoms.

